Putin jokes about preferring Kamala Harris to Donald Trump

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he prefers Vice President Kamala Harris over former president Donald Trump to win in the November election, according to sarcastic remarks made on Thursday.

Apparently in a jocular mood, , in an apparently ironic remark, and mentioned her "infectious laughter" as a reason to prefer her to Trump.

This comes after the US Justice Department filed charges against two Russian media executives for an alleged illegal plot to influence the November elections, using pro-Russian propaganda. Earlier this year, before Biden withdrew from the race - he also said ironically - that he preferred Biden over Trump because Biden is a more predictable politician "from the old school."

When asked how he sees the elections now, Putin said at an economic forum in far eastern Russia that it's the choice of the American people. However, he added that as Biden urged his supporters to support Harris, "we'll do the same thing, we'll support her".