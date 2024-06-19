Putin, Kim Jong Un sign 'peaceful and defensive' pact

During his visit to the North Korean capital of Pyongyang, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia and North Korea pledged to help each other if either nation is attacked in a "breakthrough" new partnership. The parties signed a comprehensive agreement pact that includes a mutual defence clause.

The North Korean leader Kim Jong Un described the agreement as "peaceful and defensive in nature." Putin said it did not rule out "the provision of mutual assistance in the event of aggression against one of the parties to this agreement."

Vladimir Smirnov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

After thousands of North Koreans chanted "Welcome Putin" as the Russian leader kicked off his first visit to North Korea in 24 years, the parties also signed agreements on constructing a border road bridge and cooperation on health, medical education and science.

Speaking after reportedly lengthy talks, Putin shared that the parties extensively discussed global affairs and that Moscow and Pyongyang stood together against politically motivated sanctions regimes.

Kim, in his turn, described Putin as "the dearest friend of the Korean people", saying that "at this moment, when the whole world is paying close attention to Pyongyang, where the friendship mission from Russia has arrived, I stand with Russian comrades – our most honest friends and comrades."

The strengthening friendship between North Korea and Russia concerns the world, as both conflict with at least some of their neighbours and global players.

Ahead of the meeting, Chang Ho-jin, the South Korean National Security Adviser and a former ambassador to Russia warned his Russian counterpart against going "beyond a certain point" in exploring the alliance with Pyongyang. He said that Moscow "should take into consideration which among North Korea and South Korea will be more important to it, once Russia ends its war with Ukraine."

Kristina Kormilitsyna, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

Putin thanked Kim for his "unwavering" support for Ukraine, possibly hinting towards the North Korean missiles the Russian military has been using in attacks on Ukrainian cities. In his speech, the Russian leader went as far as to say that his invasion of Ukraine was part of a "fight against the imperialist hegemonistic policies of the U.S. and its satellites against the Russian Federation."

While the new pact will likely have at least some ramifications for Russia's war in Ukraine, many highlight that Kyiv should use this occasion to rapproche Seoul. Ukraine has previously unsuccessfully approached South Korea, looking for military aid.

In Washington, U.S. State Secretary Antony Blinken said Putin's visit to North Korea demonstrates Russia's quest "in desperation, to develop and to strengthen relations with countries that can provide it with what it needs to continue the war of aggression that it started against Ukraine."

"North Korea is providing significant munitions to Russia and other weapons for use in Ukraine. Iran has been providing weaponry, including drones, that have been used against civilians and civilian infrastructure," Blinken told reporters following a meeting with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday.

Regarding the Putin-Kim Jong Un meeting, Stoltenberg said: "We are of course also concerned about the potential support that Russia provides to North Korea when it comes to supporting their missile and nuclear programs.'