The US and other countries praised the Israeli rescue operation on Saturday that liberated Noa Argamani, Almog Meir Jan, Andrey Kozlov, and Shlomi Ziv after they were abducted eight months ago in the Nova music festival in Re'im.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Authority (PA) called for an emergency UN Security Council meeting on the alleged "massacre" by Israeli forces in the central Gaza Strip's Nuseirat refugee camp, where the hostages were held in two separate locations.

US Vice President Kamala Harris said she was thankful the four hostages were brought back, while stressing American involvement in bringing about a ceasefire.

"We have been working every day to bring an end to this conflict in a way that ensures Israel is secure, brings home all hostages, ends ongoing suffering for Palestinian people and ensures that Palestinians can enjoy their right to self determination, dignity and freedom," she said.

"As President Biden said last week, it is time for this war to end."

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on X that he welcomed the release of the hostages. "We will not rest until every hostage is returned home."

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres expressed "relief" that the hostages returned home. "I renew my appeal for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages and for an end to this war," he added.

Throughout the conflict, the UN has both expressed solidarity with traumatized Israelis over the October 7 attacks and demonized it. In the first days of the war, Guterres said the assault on Israel "did not happen in a vaccuum." Most recently, the UN has come under fire for moving to place Israel on a blacklist of countries that harm children.

The EU's foreign minister Josep Borrell slammed the operation, describing it as "another massacre of civilians." He wrote on X, "The bloodbath must end immediately."

Egypt joined in condemning "in the strongest terms" the Israeli operation in Nuseirat.

"Egypt holds Israel legally and morally responsible for this attack and demands that it comply with its obligations as an occupying power," it said in a statement.

PA President Mahmoud Abbas said he was calling for an emergency UN Security Council meeting, claiming the operation "claimed the lives of hundreds of martyrs."