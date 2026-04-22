Report: Demining Hormuz could take up to 6 months, Pentagon estimates

Fully clearing the Strait of Hormuz of mines laid by the Iranian military could take up to six months, the Pentagon has informed Congress on Tuesday.

Since such operation is unlikely to be carried out while the U.S.-Israeli war against the Iranian regime is ongoing, this assessment means the conflict’s economic impact could extend late into this year or beyond.

The estimate was presented by a senior Defense Department official at a classified briefing for members of the House Armed Services Committee, three officials familiar with the discussion told Washington Post.

The officials said that Iran may have placed 20 or more mines in and around the Strait of Hormuz. Some of the mines were floated remotely using GPS technology, making it harder for U.S. forces to detect, according to the Defense official.

The effect on oil prices could have significant implications on domestic U.S. politics, with November’s midterm elections in sight.