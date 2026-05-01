Report: Iran's new offer contains 'hints of compromise' but talks continue to be fraught

Iran's proposal for ending the war offered "hints of compromise" yet ultimately Washington and Tehran remain far apart and the talks between the sides are "fraught," the Wall Street Journal reported Friday.

The new proposal, made as the regime begins to feel the economic squeeze as a result of the naval blockade, offers to discuss Tehran’s conditions for opening the Strait of Hormuz at the same time as U.S. guarantees to end its attacks and unwind its blockade.

Yet on the substantive issue of reopening the Strait of Hormuz and Iran’s nuclear program the two sides remain far apart, it is understood.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that he was not satisfied with Iran's latest proposal and that negotiations were taking place by phone.

Trump's comments came after Tehran has submitted its latest proposal for negotiations with the United States, Iranian state media and a Pakistani official said on Friday, a move that could offer hope for breaking a deadlock in efforts to end the Iran war.

Trump faces a formal U.S. deadline on Friday to end the war or make the case to Congress for extending it under the 1973 War Powers Resolution. The date looks set to pass without altering the course of the conflict after a senior administration official said that, for the purposes of the resolution, hostilities had terminated due to the April ceasefire between Tehran and Washington.