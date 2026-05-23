Report: Mediators are increasingly optimistic another 60-day extension of ceasefire between is within reach

Mediators believed they were nearing an agreement to prolong the US ceasefire with Iran by 60 days and set out a framework for talks on Tehran’s nuclear program, the Financial Times reported Saturday.

Citing people briefed on the negotiations, the FT said the emerging deal would provide for the gradual reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and include a commitment to discuss the fate of Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium, including either diluting it or transferring it out of the country.

Under the proposed terms, Washington would ease its blockade of Iranian ports, provide sanctions relief and allow the phased unfreezing of Iranian assets held abroad, according to the report.

The mediators hoped the agreement would avert a resumption of US strikes on the Islamic Republic by President Donald Trump, the FT said.

One diplomat briefed on the talks told the newspaper that the deal appeared to be “going in the right direction” and was now being reviewed by the Americans. The diplomat said Iran appeared prepared to make further concessions on nuclear energy, but not while the war was continuing, with the proposed deal seen as a way to bridge that gap.

The reported progress followed intensive talks on Thursday and Friday between Pakistani and Qatari mediators and Iranian officials.

The mediators maintained regular contact with US envoy Steve Witkoff during the discussions with the Iranian delegation, which was led by parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, the FT reported.