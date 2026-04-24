Report: Pentagon officials float punitive measures against NATO members, including suspending Spain

A policy proposal circulated among Pentagon staffers outlines options for the United States to punish NATO allies for failing to ​support U.S. operations in the war against Iran, Reuters reported on Friday citing an unnamed U.S. official.

The proposals floated including kicking Spain out of the alliance and revising the U.S. position on Britain's claim to the Falkland Islands. The options were circulating at high levels in the Pentagon, it is understood.

The memo's writer is said to be Pentagon's top policy adviser Elbridge Colby, who has repeatedly voiced his frustration at NATO members' reluctance grant the U.S. access, basing and overflight rights for the Iran war.

Colby wrote that this was "just the absolute baseline for NATO."

One option in the email envisions suspending "difficult" countries from important or prestigious positions at NATO, the official said. President Donald Trump has harshly criticized NATO allies ​for not sending their navies to help open the Strait of Hormuz. He has also declared he is considering withdrawing from the alliance.

The U.S.-Israeli war with Iran has raised serious questions about the future of the 76-year-old bloc.

Britain, France and others say that joining the U.S. naval blockade would amount to entering the war, but that they would be willing to help keep the strait open once there was a lasting ceasefire or the conflict ended.

Trump administration officials ​have expressed particular frustration with Spain, where the Socialist leadership said it would not allow its bases or airspace to be used to attack Iran. The United States has two military bases in Spain.