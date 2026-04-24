Report: Trump sending Witkoff, Kushner to Pakistan to negotiate with Iran's Araghchi

Vance reportedly not traveling but on standby

i24NEWS
i24NEWS
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Witkoff and Kushner aboard the aircraft carrier Lincoln
Witkoff and Kushner aboard the aircraft carrier Lincoln Photo from social media used in accordance with Clause 27a of the Copyright Law

Special U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will travel to Islamabad to negotiate with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, CNN reported Friday, citing two unnamed administration officials. 

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The report contradicts the understanding that Aragchi's trip to Pakistan will not include talks with Americans. 

Araghchi, per Iranian state media, set out for Pakistan, on a diplomatic tour that will also include stops at Oman and Russia; the aim of the trip, the report said, was "consultations" on talks with the U.S. 

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Vice President JD Vance is at present not currently scheduled to attend the talks in Islamabad, according to CNN. The report cited the absence of Iranian head of delegation, Speaker of the Parliament Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, as the reason for Vance's non-attendance. 

It is understood, however, that Vance will be on standby to travel to Pakistan if the talks progress.

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