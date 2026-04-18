Report: U.S. military to seize Iran-linked tankers, commercial ships in international waters

The U.S. military is set to commandeer tankers and commercial ships linked to the Iranian regime sailing in international waters, the Wall Street Journal reported Saturday, citing unnamed senior Washington officials.

The operation will start in the coming days, the report said, as Iran continued to blockade the Strait of Hormuz.

Earlier in the day Iran said the strait was again closed, warning mariners that the vital energy route was shut in response to what Tehran called a continued U.S. blockade of Iranian ports and a violation of the ceasefire.

Shipping sources said at least two vessels reported coming under fire while trying to transit the waterway.

Meanwhile India summoned Iran's ambassador after two Indian-flagged vessels carrying crude oil were attacked while trying to cross the strait.