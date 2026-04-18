Report: U.S. military to seize Iran-linked tankers, commercial ships in international waters

According to the Wall Street Journal, the U.S. will expand its naval crackdown on Iran beyond the Middle East

i24NEWS
i24NEWS
1 min read
1 min read
A cargo ship carrying vehicles sails through the Arabian Gulf toward the Strait of Hormuz in the United Arab Emirates, Sunday, March 22, 2026
A cargo ship carrying vehicles sails through the Arabian Gulf toward the Strait of Hormuz in the United Arab Emirates, Sunday, March 22, 2026 (AP Photo)

The U.S. military is set to commandeer tankers and commercial ships linked to the Iranian regime sailing in international waters, the Wall Street Journal reported Saturday, citing unnamed senior Washington officials. 

The operation will start in the coming days, the report said, as Iran continued to blockade the Strait of Hormuz.

Earlier in the day Iran said the strait was again closed, warning mariners that the vital energy route was shut in response to what Tehran called a continued U.S. blockade of Iranian ports and a violation of the ceasefire. 

Video poster
BREAKING NEWS | Hormuz blockade: U.S. warships blocking Iran ports; talks may resume this week | Tuesday, April 14th 2026

Shipping sources said at least two vessels reported coming under fire while trying to transit the waterway. 

Meanwhile India summoned Iran's ambassador after two Indian-flagged vessels carrying crude oil were attacked while trying to cross the strait.

This article received 1 comments

Comments