Reports: Trump orders new Iran attack as US, Israel prepare strikes on energy infrastructure | LIVE BLOG

The United States and Israel were preparing Saturday for a major new attack on Iran that could begin over the weekend and target the country’s energy infrastructure, according to reports by The Wall Street Journal and CBS News.

The Journal reported that President Donald Trump had ordered an operation intended to force Tehran’s surrender, with strikes expected to last several days. CBS said Israel was coordinating with Washington but that Trump had yet to issue the final go-ahead, adding that power plants and refineries were among the likely targets.

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A source familiar with the discussions told i24NEWS: “The president has lost patience. This could hit the regime where it is most vulnerable. The die will be cast at the very last moment.”