Russia indicts Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich

Russian prosecutors announced on Thursday that they have indicted Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich on espionage charges, escalating a case that has drawn international condemnation.

Gershkovich, a 32-year-old American son of Jewish immigrants from the Soviet Union, was arrested in March 2023 while on a reporting trip in the city of Yekaterinburg.

The U.S. government, his employer, and Gershkovich himself vehemently deny the allegations, for which the Russian government has not provided any evidence. The U.S. considers him to be wrongfully detained.

Following more than a year in pretrial detention, the Russian Prosecutor General's Office announced that Gershkovich's case would be sent to the Sverdlovsk Regional Court in Yekaterinburg for trial at an unspecified date. The trial is expected to involve a series of secret, closed-door hearings, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The prosecutor's office stated that the indictment was finalized after an investigation by Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB). They accused Gershkovich of "acting on instructions from the CIA" and "collecting secret information" about Uralvagonzavod, a manufacturer of military equipment in the region.

The office claimed that "illegal actions were carried out by Gershkovich in compliance with careful measures of secrecy." No evidence supporting these accusations was presented.

If convicted, Gershkovich faces up to 20 years in prison. His case has become a rallying point for journalists and government officials worldwide, who see it as emblematic of the broader crackdown on press freedom by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In a March hearing, U.S. Ambassador Lynne Tracy asserted, “the accusations against Evan are categorically untrue.” Discussions have suggested a potential deal could be made to secure his release. A proposed exchange, which would have included former Marine Paul Whelan and Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, was reportedly in the works.

Gershkovich is currently held in Moscow’s notorious Lefortovo Prison, known for its harsh conditions. His multiple appeals have been rejected, and his pretrial detention has been extended until at least June 30.

Despite the dire circumstances, Gershkovich often appears in good spirits during court appearances. However, his detention has deeply affected his family.

"It has been hard," his father, Mikhail Gershkovich, told NBC News in March. "He spent all four seasons there, he spent his birthday and all the holidays. We want him home as soon as possible."

Gershkovich's parents left the Soviet Union for the U.S. during the Cold War, and he grew up speaking Russian at home. His interest in Russia led him to move there in 2017 to work as a journalist.

The situation drastically changed after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Like many foreign reporters, Gershkovich became increasingly wary of Russia's tightening grip on press freedom and moved abroad, although he continued to return for reporting trips.