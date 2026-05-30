Russia recalls its ambassador to Armenia due to Yerevan's EU ties

On Saturday, Russia announced the recall of its ambassador to Armenia, Sergey Kopyrkin, for "consultations," amid rising tensions between Moscow and Yerevan over Armenia's rapprochement with the European Union.

In a statement, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs indicated that this decision aimed to examine the measures taken by the Armenian authorities towards "closer ties with the European Union, undermining cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union."

This announcement comes a day after a warning issued by Vladimir Putin to Armenia during a regional summit in Kazakhstan. The Russian president stated that the "Ukrainian scenario" began with Kiev's desire to move closer to the European Union, calling on Yerevan to quickly clarify its strategic orientation.

According to Vladimir Putin, Armenia will have to choose between deeper integration with the European Union and remaining in the Moscow-dominated Eurasian Economic Union. He stated that it was "impossible to reconcile the two."

Tensions between the two allies have increased in recent years. Armenia notably reproaches Russia for its inability to protect it effectively against Azerbaijan during the recent conflicts in the Caucasus.

At the same time, Yerevan has multiplied signs of openness towards Western countries. Earlier this month, Armenia hosted a European summit, after which the European Union hailed a "leap forward" in its relations with the country.

This new tension also comes a week before important elections in Armenia, where Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is trying to maintain a delicate balance between his traditional relations with Moscow and his gradual rapprochement with the West.

The recall of the Russian ambassador thus appears as a new signal of pressure exerted by the Kremlin to dissuade Yerevan from pursuing its rapprochement with Brussels.