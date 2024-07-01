Spain joins South Africa in ICJ case against Israel

Ambassador of the Republic of South Africa to the Netherlands Vusimuzi Madonsela, left, wait while journalists take images of Israel legal team, rear, before Judges entered the International Court of Justice in The Hague, Netherland
Ambassador of the Republic of South Africa to the Netherlands Vusimuzi Madonsela, left, wait while journalists take images of Israel legal team, rear, before Judges entered the International Court of Justice in The Hague, Netherlands

Spain on Monday joined South Africa in its International Court of Justice case against Israel.

Citing statements made by Israeli officials early in the war, Spain condemned the government's "extensive and blatant incitement to genocide, expulsion, and ethnic cleansing in Gaza by public figures."

In a move in another international court, the International Criminal Court, chief prosecutor Karim Khan recommended indicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Galant along with several Hamas leaders.

The move was met with outrage in Israel, which is already invested in defending itself in the ICJ.

Israel has said that the international moves against it amount to weaponized "lawfare" as it fights a just war against Gazan terrorists that invaded Israel, killed more than a thousand Israelis, and kidnapped hundred more.

Spain announced last month that it would join South Africa in The Hague against Israel's war in Gaza.

South Africa originally filed a lawsuit in the court last December, alleging Israel was committing genocide against Palestinians.

