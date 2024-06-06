Spain to join South Africa's genocide ICJ case against Israel

Spain has announced its decision to join South Africa's genocide case before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) regarding Israel's actions in Gaza.

Jose Manuel Albares, Spain's foreign minister, confirmed this development on Thursday, making Spain the second European nation, after Ireland, to join the case.

Other countries, including Chile and Mexico, have also lent their support to the initiative.

Albares emphasized Spain's commitment to upholding international law and supporting the ICJ's role as the highest legal authority within the United Nations system. He underscored Spain's desire to bolster the court's work and strengthen the role of the United Nations in addressing global challenges.

Albares made the announcement during a press conference held in Madrid, affirming Spain's stance on the matter and signaling its dedication to promoting justice and accountability on the international stage.