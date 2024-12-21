Sweden ends funding for UNRWA, pledges to seek other aid channels

The Palestinian embassy in Stockholm said in a statement: "We reject the idea of finding alternatives to UNRWA, which has a special mandate to provide services to Palestinian refugees."

i24NEWS
i24NEWS
3 min read
3 min read
UNRWA employees in the Gaza Strip
UNRWA employees in the Gaza StripAbed Rahim Flash 90

Sweden will no longer fund the U.N. refugee agency for Palestinians (UNRWA) and will instead provide humanitarian assistance to Gaza via other channels, the Scandinavian country said on Friday.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1870117917741777336

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

The decision comes on the heels of multiple revelations regarding the agency's employees' involvement in the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led massacre in southern Israel that triggered the war in Gaza.  

Video poster
UNRWA demands immunity after October 7 accusations - Hillel Neuer responds

Sweden's decision was in response to the Israeli ban, as it will make channelling aid via the agency more difficult, the country's aid minister, Benjamin Dousa, said.

"Large parts of UNRWA's operations in Gaza are either going to be severely weakened or completely impossible," Dousa said. "For the government, the most important thing is that support gets through."

The Palestinian embassy in Stockholm said in a statement: "We reject the idea of finding alternatives to UNRWA, which has a special mandate to provide services to Palestinian refugees."  

Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel thanked Dousa for a meeting they had this week and for Sweden's decision to drop its support for UNRWA.

"There are worthy and viable alternatives for humanitarian aid, and I appreciate the willingness to listen and adopt a different approach," she said.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1869076416836305125

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

This article received 1 comments

Comments