Syria to attend G7 summit in France for first time in history; al-Sharaa to represent Damascus

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa will attend the G7 summit in Évian-les-Bains, France, on June 15-17 as a guest nation. This is according to three sources who spoke with Reuters. The invitation was hand-delivered to Syrian Finance Minister Yisr Barnieh during financial talks in Paris earlier this week.

A Syrian official told Reuters that Syria's participation would likely focus on the country's role as a "potential strategic hub for supply chains" following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which has largely halted global shipping since the Iran war erupted in late February.

This all comes as Syria emerges from a 14-year civil war, attempting to rebuild its economy after years of destruction and international sanctions. While restrictions imposed during the Assad era have been largely eased, attracting foreign investment and restoring normal banking ties have proven slower than officials had hoped.