Trump signs order to redesignate Houthis as terrorist organization

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he will redesignate the Houthis in Yemen as a foreign terrorist organization, reversing former president Joe Biden's decision to remove them from the list in 2021.

The Houthis have launched more than a hundred attacks against commercial and military ships in the Red Sea since October 7, 2023. The decree also condemned Iran's support for the Yemeni rebels.

"it is now the policy of the United States to cooperate with its regional partners to eliminate the Houthis’ capabilities and operations, deprive them of resources, and thereby end their attacks on U.S. personnel and civilians, U.S. partners, and maritime shipping in the Red Sea," Trump said. His new secretary of state, Marco Rubio, now has 30 days to officially request the Houthis' redesignation.

The State Department, along with USAID, will review nongovernmental organizations operating in Yemen.

After this, Trump "will direct USAID to end its relationship with entities that have made payments to the Houthis, or which have opposed international efforts to counter the Houthis while turning a blind eye towards the Houthis’ terrorism and abuses."

The Biden administration had removed the Houthis from the list, fearing that this designation would hinder humanitarian aid in Yemen.

The Houthis recently indicated their intention to stop their attacks as part of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, although they said they would continue attacking Israeli-flagged ships.