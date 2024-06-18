Turkey helped Russia foil second terrorist attack in Moscow - report

Turkish security services helped prevent a second terrorist attack in Moscow after the deadly shooting at Crocus City Hall concert venue in March, reported Turkish newspaper Hürriyet.

“After the first attack on the concert hall, the terrorist group planned a second attack. They were about to attack a crowded shopping mall. Turkish intelligence prevented this second major terrorist attack by contacting Moscow,” said the report.

According to Hürriyet, the attack was prepared by militants from the Afghan branch of the Islamic State - Vilayat Khorasan - closely monitored by the Turkish intelligence services after a local cell organized an attack on Santa Maria Catholic church in Istanbul back in January.

Some of the Crocous City Hall gunmen visited Turkey prior to the attack, noted the report. According to Hürriyet, Moscow was informed about that fact as well.

The shooting at Russia's capital concert hall in March took lives of 145 people. 550 were reported wounded.

Russian authorities detained 12 people in connection to the attack. Human rights advocates warned on torture as many suspects appeared severely beaten in court.

Russia's intelligence services have accused Ukraine and the West of involvement in the attack.