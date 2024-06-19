U.S. soldier jailed for nearly 4 years in Russia for theft, murder threats - report

A Russian court on Wednesday sentenced a United States Army soldier Staff Sgt. Gordon Black to three years and nine months in a penal colony on charges of theft and threatening murder, Russia's state news agency RIA Novosti reported.

An Iraq and Afghanistan war veteran, Black was posted at Camp Humphreys outside Seoul. He was arrested on May 2 in Russia's far eastern city of Vladivostok, where he had traveled to visit Alexandra Vashchuk, believed to be his girlfriend.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1803282023752020064 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Black was accused of stealing 10,000 rubles (roughly $118) from Vashchuk when he visited Russia in April after meeting her in South Korea, according to state news agency TASS.

His mother, Melody Jones, earlier told Reuters he followed his girlfriend to Russia even though they "fought like cats and dogs."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1789754923082453132 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The Pentagon said that Black broke army rules by traveling to Russia without Army authorization, and flew through China to get there. The U.S. Defense Department as well as Black's family do not suggest that the prosecution has anything to do with espionage as a concern.

The Russian Foreign Ministry also stated that the case had no political element.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1788535042416763084 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Amid heightened tensions between Washington and Moscow, Black's sentencing becomes another task for the U.S. officials already coping with several high-profile detention cases in Russia, including The Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan.