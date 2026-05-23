US administration said weighing new Iran strikes though no final decision taken yet

The US administration of President Donald Trump was preparing for the possibility of a new wave of strikes on Iran, CBS News reported, even as diplomatic efforts went on to secure an agreement between Washington and Tehran.

CBS stressed that no final decision had been taken. But the network said Trump had remained at the White House instead of attending his son’s wedding, and cited sources familiar with the planning as saying that some US military and intelligence personnel had cancelled Memorial Day weekend plans.

Axios separately reported that Trump met senior national security officials on Friday to discuss Iran, and that he was seriously considering renewed strikes unless negotiators achieved a last-minute breakthrough.

According to the Axios report, which cited unnamed sources, Trump had become increasingly frustrated with the talks in recent days. His position reportedly shifted over the course of the week from favoring diplomacy toward considering military action.

Both reports said that Trump had not yet decided whether to resume the conflict.

“The president has been clear about the consequences if Iran fails to make a deal,” White House spokesperson Anna Kelly told CBS in response.