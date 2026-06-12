The head of the Palestinian Football Association is stranded in Mexico City after being denied entry to the United States for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Jibril Rajoub, a veteran of Palestinian politics who attended the opening match between Mexico and South Africa on Thursday, told US media he didn't believe “that it’s fair to use or to abuse and deny the right of all footballers all over the world to attend.”

Earlier this year Rajoub declined a handshake shake his Israeli counterpart, saying the gesture would amount to "whitewashing" Israel’s alleged "crimes."

While the Palestinian team failed to qualify for the World Cup, the heads of football associations from around the world are typically invited to the global event every four years.

Last year the US State Department implemented new restrictions on Palestinian passport holders, including on anyone who had been employed by the Palestinian Authority.

It revoked a visa to allow Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to travel to the United Nations General Assembly last September.