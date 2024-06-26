WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange returns home as free man

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on Wednesday returned to his homeland Australia, hours after pleading guilty to obtaining and publishing the United States military secrets in a deal with U.S. Justice Department prosecutors that concludes years-long legal saga.

The criminal case of international scale ended with Assange, 52, entering his plea in a U.S. district court in Saipan, the capital of the Northern Mariana Islands.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1805906833736892443

WikiLeaks said on X (formerly Twitter): "After enduring nearly 14 years of arbitrary detention in the UK, 5 years in maximum security prison, for his groundbreaking publishing work with Wikileaks, Julian Assange has arrived home on Australian soil. Free at last."

"Julian has to recover – that's the priority. And the fact that Julian will always defend human rights, will always defend victims. He's always done that," said his wife, Stella Assange, The Guardian reported. She has appealed on social media for donations to help cover the price of his charter flight and "ensure his recovery and well-being."

https://x.com/i/web/status/1805573781303308326

The WikiLeaks founder was accused of receiving and publishing hundreds of thousands of war logs and diplomatic cables that included details of U.S. military wrongdoing in Iraq and Afghanistan. Among the files published by WikiLeaks was a video of a 2007 Apache helicopter attack by U.S. forces in Baghdad that killed 11 people, including two Reuters journalists.

Assange's activities drew an outpouring of support from press freedom advocates. His guilty plea contradicts his years-long argument that he was acting as a journalist when he published U.S. government documents on Iraq and Afghanistan.