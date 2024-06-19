Wikipedia declares ADL 'unreliable' on Israel-Palestine conflict, antisemitism

Wikipedia’s editors last week voted to declare the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), a New York–based Jewish advocacy group, “generally unreliable” on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

An overwhelming majority of editors are also said to have also voted to label the organization unreliable on the topic of antisemitism, its core focus. Dozens of Wikipedia editors stated that the ADL "should not be cited for factual information on antisemitism as well because it acts primarily as a pro-Israel organization and tends to label legitimate criticism of Israel as antisemitism," reported Jewish Telergaphic Agency (JTA).

After formal declaration, the decisions will add the ADL to the list banned and partially banned sources.

“ADL no longer appears to adhere to a serious, mainstream and intellectually cogent definition of antisemitism, but has instead given into the shameless politicization of the very subject that it was originally esteemed for being reliable on,” wrote an editor known as Iskandar323, whose request for a discussion ultimately led to the ban.

The ADL stated that the decision by Wikipedia was the product of a ”campaign to delegitimize the ADL” and that editors opposing the ban “provided point by point refutations, grounded in factual citations, to every claim made, but apparently facts no longer matter.”

“This is a sad development for research and education, but ADL will not be daunted in our age-old fight against antisemitism and all forms of hate,” read the statement.