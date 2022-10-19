US calls for India press freedom after Pulitzer winner stopped from flying

Critics say human rights, press freedom declined under India’s nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The United States on Wednesday called for respect for press freedom in India after authorities stopped a Kashmiri photojournalist from flying to New York to receive the Pulitzer Prize.

Sanna Irshad Mattoo was stopped by immigration authorities at New Delhi airport late Tuesday and prevented from boarding while two of her colleagues were permitted to leave the country.

The US State Department said it was aware that Mattoo was prevented from flying and was "tracking these developments closely."

"A shared commitment to democratic values including the respect for the independence of the press is a bedrock of the US-India relationship," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.

Critics say human rights and press freedom have declined under India’s Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with critical reporters, particularly women, suffering relentless campaigns of online abuse.

Press Information Bureau via AP Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at the historic Mughal-era Red Fort, New Delhi, India, on April 21, 2022.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a speech on Wednesday in Mumbai praised India's achievements since independence, but called on New Delhi to protect "the rights and freedoms of journalists, human rights activists, students, and academics."

Mattoo was one of four journalists working for Reuters who took home the prestigious award for feature photography this year. The 28-year-old has won plaudits for documenting life in Indian-administered Kashmir, a disputed and highly militarized Himalayan territory home to a decades-old insurgency.

"I don't know what to say... this was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me," Mattoo, who is also a fellow of the prestigious Magnum Foundation, told AFP after airport authorities stamped her ticket "canceled without prejudice".

"Only I was stopped without any reason and the others were allowed to go. Maybe it has something to do with me being a Kashmiri."