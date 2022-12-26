China swamped by new Covid numbers, experts warn of more deaths

According to Chinese health officials, almost 250 million people in China were infected with Covid in the first 20 days of December

Haunting images of patients on ventilators in overcrowded hospitals, coupled with seemingly endless lines of body bags being carried into funeral homes – images that, although not independently verified, are being shared online as evidence of China’s latest Covid outbreak.

As the number of new Covid cases soars, Chinese authorities have stopped publishing new data. But according to leaked figures from senior Chinese health officials, almost 250 million people in China were infected with the virus in the first 20 days of December, and local authorities from the Zhejiang province near Shanghai said they were seeing more than one million new Covid cases a day.

AP Photo, File A man squats outside a treatment room as an elderly person receives help with breathing via a ventilator at the Baoding No. 2 Central Hospital in Zhuozhou city in northern China.

In response to rare nationwide protests against President Xi Jinping’s strict “Zero Covid” policy, Chinese authorities suddenly and rapidly lifted restrictions earlier this month – leaving the country unprepared to face its largest outbreak of the pandemic.

Now, across the country, pharmacy shelves are empty and hospital wards full, as doctors struggle to cope with the latest outbreak.

"The hospital is just overwhelmed from top to bottom. So, the ER is filled up with people. A lot of them were admitted to the hospital, they’re not getting better in a day or two, so there’s no flow,” said Howard Bernstein, a doctor at Beijing United Family Hospital. “And therefore people keep coming to the ER, but they can’t go upstairs into hospital rooms. So they are stuck in the ER," he told i24NEWS.

Most of the new patients are senior citizens – as of early November, around 30 percent of people over the age of 60 had not been vaccinated or boosted. But not only them. Pediatric departments are also struggling with the high number of infections.

"Recently we've seen little babies, and even an infant just 20 days after birth, in its parent's arms,” noted Li Wei, a doctor in the pediatric emergency department of China-Japan Friendship Hospital. “Some come with a body temperature above 102 degrees Fahrenheit. It was really rare to see babies with such a high fever before," Li told i24NEWS.

Meanwhile, images of frustrated crowds and long lines at crematoriums and funeral homes across the country clash with official data, which reveals no new Covid deaths in the past week, while experts warn that China could face more than one million Covid deaths in the next year.