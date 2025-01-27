18 injured in 2nd Laos bus crash in less than 24 hours

A bus tipping over led to 18 Israelis injured on Monday night in northern Laos.

The passengers sustained minor injuries and were evacuated to a local hospital for treatment. This is the second traffic accident involving Israelis in this Asian country in less than 24 hours.

On Sunday, 13 Israelis were injured, some seriously, when their bus drove off the road and overturned in a ditch. Five Laotians were killed in this accident, including the vehicle's driver. The Israelis, between 19 and 25 years old, were evacuated to a local hospital to receive further care.

According to initial investigation elements, the driver allegedly fell asleep, steering the bus into a tree before it fell into a ditch. The vehicle involved is a sleeper bus that was driving at night to connect the city of Vang Vieng to that of Pakse.

Several Israeli insurance companies have indicated that they are in contact with the Foreign Ministry and the Laotian consulate to take care of the injured, who have been sent to hospitals in Laos and Thailand.