18 killed as airplane crashes during takeoff in Nepal's Kathmandu airport

An airplane carrying 19 passengers from Nepal's Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu crashed while taking off, with all aboard killed except for the pilot.

The survivor was transferred to Kathmandu Medical College Hospital with injuries to his eyes, reports said, but his condition was not life-threatening.

The plane was heading to Pokhara, a resort town in the center of the country, flying under Saurya Airlines. The passengers were a technical crew for the flight, which departed as part of tests conducted by the airline.