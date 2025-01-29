Antisemitic attack on synagogue thwarted in Australia

A major attack targeting the Jewish community in Sydney was foiled by the New South Wales police, law enforcement authorities said on Wednesday. An abandoned recreation vehicle containing a significant amount of explosives and the address of a synagogue was discovered in the northwestern suburbs of the city.

During a press conference, the district police chief specified that the power of the explosives could have caused considerable damage within a radius of at least 40 meters.

This discovery comes in a context of a resurgence of antisemitic acts in Australia. Last week, the country's cabinet convened and established a national database for tracking antisemitic incidents.

A special established by the federal police to combat antisemitism, set up in December, has already recorded more than 166 reports. Authorities are now looking into the possibility of foreign involvement at the origin of the increase in these acts. Reece Kershaw, the head of the federal police, said law enforcement is investigating possible external funding used to sponsor local criminals.

The authorities are particularly concerned about the online radicalization of the young authors of these acts. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has labeled these attacks as acts of terrorism, underlining the severity of the threat and the need for a coordinated response from security services.