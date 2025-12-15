Australian PM rejects Netanyahu’s claims linking Bondi attack to Palestine recognition

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has firmly dismissed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s accusations that Australia’s decision to recognize a Palestinian state contributed to the deadly Hanukkah attack at Bondi Beach, Sydney, which left at least 15 people dead.

“No, I do not accept this connection,” Albanese said, calling the suggestion “an unfounded and dangerous shortcut.” He emphasized that the attack should be seen as an antisemitic terrorist act targeting Australia, not as a justification to politicize international diplomatic decisions.

Netanyahu had criticized Canberra’s policy as “weak and appeasing,” arguing that recognizing a Palestinian state sent the wrong signal amid heightened tensions following the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, and the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Albanese reaffirmed Australia’s longstanding position on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, stressing that the two-state solution remains the only credible path to lasting peace and security for both Israelis and Palestinians.

The Prime Minister also called for national unity in the wake of the tragedy, urging Australians to combat antisemitism decisively, while maintaining a principled approach to international diplomacy. Authorities continue to strengthen security measures around Jewish institutions as the nation mourns.