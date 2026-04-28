Bondi Beach: Charity concert canceled after Greek choir refuses to perform with Jewish ensemble

A charity concert in Sydney meant to support victims of a deadly attack during a Hanukkah gathering at Bondi Beach has been canceled after a Greek choir withdrew, reportedly refusing to perform alongside a Jewish ensemble.

The event, titled “Concert for Hope and Unity,” was planned as a joint performance between the Australian Hellenic Choir and the Sydney Jewish Choir.

However, organizers said a majority of the Greek choir’s roughly 50 members opposed the collaboration on what they described as “political” grounds, with some also citing discomfort about performing with Jewish singers.

The choir’s director, James Tsolakis, expressed surprise at the decision, noting that the two groups had previously performed together without incident in 2022. He acknowledged, however, growing tensions within parts of the community, saying there is an “element of antisemitism” that has intensified in recent years.

The concert was set to feature “The Ballad of Mauthausen,” a piece symbolizing solidarity between Greek and Jewish prisoners during the Holocaust, making its cancellation particularly significant for many involved.

Leaders of the Sydney Jewish Choir condemned the move, describing it as part of a broader pattern of exclusion affecting Jewish artists since the October 7, 2023 attacks. They pointed to an increasingly hostile climate in Australia, including protests, violent incidents, and attacks on Jewish institutions.