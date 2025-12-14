Australia: At least 10 killed as gunmen open fire during a Hanukkah party at Bondi Beach

NSW Police are responding to a shooting at a Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach. At least ten people were killed and the number of injured is not yet known. Residents have been urged to avoid the area and follow all police directions.

In an official post on X, NSW Police stated, “Two people are in police custody at Bondi Beach; however, the police operation is ongoing, and we continue to urge people to avoid the area. Please obey ALL police directions. Do not cross police lines.”

https://x.com/i/web/status/2000114709509665273 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Emergency services remain on the scene, and local roads are temporarily closed as the investigation and police operation continue. Authorities have emphasized public safety and asked residents to report any suspicious activity.

https://x.com/i/web/status/2000127114360857044 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The shooting has shocked the local community, occurring during a festive Hanukkah celebration. Police have confirmed the arrests of two individuals but stress that the operation is ongoing and that the public should remain cautious.

https://x.com/i/web/status/2000126775394029602 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

NSW Police have promised further updates as more information becomes available, and the situation is being closely monitored by both local authorities and emergency services.

This is a developing story.