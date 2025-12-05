China's naval buildup in East Asian waters is its 'biggest ever'

China is deploying an extraordinary number of naval and coast guard vessels throughout East Asian waters, international media reported citing satellite photos.

Chinese ships have massed in waters in the Yellow Sea, the Taiwan Strait, the South China Sea, Western Pacific and Philippine Sea as well as near the disputed Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea.

The operations exceed China's marine deployment in December of last year that impelled Taiwan to raise its alert level, experts said, adding this could be China's biggest ever naval buildup.

Karen Kuo, Taiwan’s presidential spokesman, said on Friday the build-up “indeed poses a threat and impact to the Indo-Pacific and the whole region. We especially call on China to live up to its responsibilities as a major power and to exercise restraint in its actions.”

“China continues to expand its multi-purpose naval hubs which are capable of hosting submarines, carriers, surface fleets, and supporting long deployments,” says Joseph Ingram, a senior defence analyst at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, was quoted by the BBC as saying.

“This naval ambition is aligned with China’s long-term strategic vision - to transform into a first-class maritime power by 2050, capable not only of regional but global naval operations."

Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said on Friday that Japan deep concerns over how “China has been expanding and stepping up its military activities in the areas surrounding Japan.”