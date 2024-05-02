Expressway collapse claims dozens of lives in China

A section of the Meizhou-Dabu Expressway in China's Guangdong province collapsed, resulting in the deaths of 36 people and injuring 30 others.

The incident occurred amid the bustling May Day holiday travel period, as millions have been traveling around the country.

According to reports from state media, the collapse was triggered by heavy rainfall, a reminder of the vulnerability of infrastructure to the forces of nature.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1785861336045691385 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The collapse was around 2:10 a.m. on Wednesday, causing 23 vehicles to plunge off the 17.9-meter section.