An antisemitic incident is under investigation in Melbourne after four women in a stolen vehicle targeted a group of Jewish men, according to local media reports.

Witnesses said the occupants shouted antisemitic slurs, including “F***ing Jews,” while driving toward the group. The vehicle is also reported to have swerved in their direction, though no injuries were reported.

Footage released by a local Jewish organization shows the aftermath of the incident, which has raised concerns within the community.

https://x.com/i/web/status/2038029361463558598 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Police in Melbourne said they are investigating and have received multiple reports involving the same vehicle. Authorities added that the suspects are also believed to have thrown eggs and shouted offensive remarks in separate incidents.

While some of the reported cases include antisemitic elements, police noted that not all incidents linked to the vehicle appear to have specifically targeted a particular community.