'Horrendous' firebombing attack targets Melbourne synagogue

An board member of a Melbourne synagogue firebombed on Friday spoke to i24NEWS about the attack targeting his community and the steep rise of antisemitic violence in Australia.

Benjamin Klein, a board member of Melbourne's Adass Israel Synagogue, addressed the growing insecurity of the city's Jewish community and the clear link to the war in Israel.

The synagogue was set ablaze by masked arsonists in a predawn attack, when relatively few worshippers were in attendance. At least one man sustained burn injuries and there was extensive damage to property, including to Torah scrolls.