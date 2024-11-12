Israel warns its citizens in Thailand of possible terrorist attacks

Israel prime ministers' office on Tuesday published a statement on behalf of the National Security Council (NSC) calling on the Israeli citizens in Thailand to stay alert. Earlier the local police issued a warning on the intention of terrorist organizations to harm Israelis during Full Moon celebrations in Ko Pha Ngan.

The travel warning level to Thailand has not been changed.

"For the past several months, a number of events have been taking place in the Thai arena, which the Israeli security forces, in partnership with the security forces in Thailand, are working to thwart," read the announcement.

Additionally, the NSC advised to avoid Israel-related events and posting travel plans on social media as well as "to be modest with Israel/Jewish symbols."

The Full Moon parties are all-night beach celebrations held in Thailand since 1985. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the event used to attract over half a million visitors who would come to Koh Pha Ngan every year.