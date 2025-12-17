Jewish bakery in Sydney shuts down after anti-Semitic threats following Bondi attack

An iconic Jewish bakery in Sydney has closed permanently in the aftermath of a terrorist attack at a Hanukkah gathering on Bondi Beach, citing escalating safety concerns, according to The Guardian.

Avner’s Bakery, located in the Surry Hills neighborhood and run by chef Ed Halmagyi, announced the immediate shutdown, saying it could no longer guarantee the security of its staff or customers.

In a message posted on the bakery’s window, Halmagyi and his team described a profound sense of rupture.

“The world has changed. Our world has changed,” the statement read. “After the Bondi pogrom, it has become clear that openly and proudly Jewish spaces can no longer be made safe in Australia.”

The bakery had faced nearly two years of persistent antisemitic harassment, including threats, vandalism, and intimidation. Management said the abuse continued even after the Bondi attack, ultimately forcing the decision to close. As a highly visible business operating long hours, the bakery said it could no longer protect its employees, patrons, or their families, calling the move a “heartbreaking” but necessary step.

New South Wales police confirmed they were alerted on October 22 to threatening and antisemitic phone calls directed at the bakery. A 17-year-old later presented himself at the Surry Hills police station and was dealt with under juvenile legislation. The investigation remains ongoing.

Ed Halmagyi, widely known in Australia as “Fast Ed,” has repeatedly spoken out about antisemitic incidents targeting his business. The closure of Avner’s Bakery has since come to symbolize growing fears within Australia’s Jewish community amid a rising climate of insecurity.