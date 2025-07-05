Melbourne police investigate wave of antisemitic attacks, including synagogue arson

Recommended -

A wave of antisemitic incidents across Melbourne is under urgent investigation by Victoria Police, after a synagogue was set alight, a Jewish-owned restaurant targeted by protesters, and a third attack saw multiple cars torched at a business in the city’s northeast.

The third incident occurred around 4:30 a.m. Saturday at a business on Para Road in Greensborough. Offenders set fire to three vehicles and sprayed graffiti on both the cars and a nearby building wall. One car was destroyed, and two others sustained moderate damage.

“There were references of antisemitism in the graffiti,” Dunstan confirmed, adding that the business had previously been linked to pro-Palestinian activism.

While police say no direct link between the three incidents has been established yet, they are not ruling out the possibility of coordination.

The attacks began Friday night, when a man was seen pouring a flammable liquid on the entrance of the East Melbourne Hebrew Congregation and setting it alight around 8 p.m., while around 20 people were inside for Shabbat services. Worshippers quickly evacuated through the back, and the fire was contained to the front of the building. No injuries were reported.

Police have released an image of a suspect believed to be in his 30s, of Caucasian appearance, with a beard and long hair.

Just hours after the synagogue arson, a protest of around 70 people moved through Swanston Street before a smaller group gathered outside Miznon, a popular Jewish-owned restaurant in the CBD, chanting offensive slogans. One man was arrested and later released on summons for hindering police.

In response to the series of attacks, federal agencies including the Australian Federal Police (AFP) and the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) have joined the investigation.

"This is disgraceful behaviour by a pack of cowards," said Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan. “Any attack on a place of worship is an act of hate. Any attack on a Jewish place of worship is an act of antisemitism. There should be no hesitation in calling this what it is.”