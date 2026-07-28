Powerful 7.1 earthquake devastates southern Japan, dozens feared trapped

A powerful 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck the Kumamoto region in southern Japan today, triggering widespread devastation, major fires, the collapse of a highway bridge, and extensive damage to infrastructure and historic landmarks.

One of the most serious incidents occurred at a local shopping mall, where an entire floor collapsed following an explosion that erupted shortly after the quake. Emergency officials fear dozens of people may be trapped inside. According to rescue authorities, 20 to 30 workers remain unaccounted for, while firefighters are struggling to gain access through the building's damaged lower levels to reach those believed to be trapped.

Significant destruction has also been reported at the Nippon Paper factory, where one of the facility's massive chimneys collapsed. Initial reports indicate that several people are missing there as well.

The earthquake has left tens of thousands of households without electricity and severely disrupted transportation across the region, with widespread train delays, cancellations, and flight schedule changes.

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Japan's Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi, said the full scale of the disaster is still being assessed.

"The overall extent of the casualties and damage is not yet clear," she told reporters, adding that emergency response teams are continuing search-and-rescue operations.

Despite the widespread destruction, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed that the nearby Sendai Nuclear Power Plant has not been affected by the earthquake.

The disaster has revived painful memories of previous earthquakes that struck the region, particularly the devastating 2016 Kumamoto earthquake, which caused extensive damage and severely impacted the historic Kumamoto Castle. Authorities say the landmark has once again sustained damage as Japan confronts the aftermath of its latest major seismic event.

Rescue efforts remain underway as emergency crews race against time to locate survivors and assess the full extent of the destruction.