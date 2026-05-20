Putin, Xi tout 'unprecedented' Russia-China ties, call for end to Middle East fighting

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping hailed their countries' partnership as having reached an "unprecedented" level during a high-profile meeting in Beijing on Wednesday, with both leaders calling for an end to the fighting in the Middle East and the restoration of free passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

Speaking at the opening of the talks, Putin invoked a Chinese proverb to mark his reunion with Xi: "We haven't seen each other for a day, but it feels like three autumns have passed." He called the Chinese president "a dear friend."

The Russian leader said relations between Moscow and Beijing had reached an unprecedented level, citing what he described as a 30-fold expansion in trade between the two countries over the past 25 years. He hailed the Good-Neighborly Treaty signed by the two countries 25 years ago as "the foundation of cooperation in all areas," and invited Xi to visit Russia in 2027.

Putin also said Russia remained "a reliable energy supplier" amid the crisis in the Middle East — a pointed reference to the disruption to global energy flows caused by the US-Israel war with Iran and the contested status of the Strait of Hormuz.

Xi, for his part, said relations between Moscow and Beijing brought "predictability and stability to a chaotic world." He said the 25-year-old Treaty of Good-Neighborliness, Friendship, and Cooperation had enabled the two countries' relationship to "achieve a leap forward," adding that Russia and China were "jointly defining the direction of development of relations based on respect" and "showing courage in upholding international justice."

The Chinese president said the two countries should "assist each other's development revitalization" and should "promote the construction of a more just and reasonable global governance system," according to Chinese state news agency Xinhua. He attributed the strength of the relationship to deepening "political mutual trust and strategic cooperation."

Xi also addressed the conflict in the Middle East directly during the meeting, saying it was imperative to stop the fighting and stressing that negotiation is especially important. He said that a cessation of the war would help reduce disruption to the stability of the world's energy supply and the international trade order.

"A comprehensive cessation of war brooks no delay, restarting hostilities is even less desirable, and persisting with negotiations is particularly important," Xi said.

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Wrapping up the meeting, Putin praised what he described as "substantial" talks, calling the Russia-China partnership "exemplary" and pledging that the two countries would "develop our cooperation" and "work on international platforms" together.

The summit comes against the backdrop of the ongoing US-Israel war with Iran, mounting global concern over disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, and Pakistani-mediated indirect talks between Washington and Tehran in which Iran has reportedly submitted a revised 14-point proposal focused on ending the conflict.