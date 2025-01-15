South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol arrested after 6-hour standoff

Hundreds of police officers in South Korea stormed the presidential compound in Seoul overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday, arresting impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol. The arrest was made after six hours of clashes with his security guards, who blocked access to the president. Yeol had holed up in the residence for weeks after insisting on resisting his impeachment, spurned by his failed attempt to impose martial law.

This is the first time in the country that a sitting president has been arrested. Yoon, 64, was apprehended after being accused of rebellion against the state. This is the second attempt to arrest him after he attempted a military coup last month. Corruption investigation office investigators negotiated with the president's lawyers to bring him in.

In December, Yoon's coup attempt failed due to resistance in the parliament. Several weeks ago, the parliament voted to oust the president by a majority of 204 supporters against 84 opponents, with the required minimum being 200.