Sydney: Jewish community buries Matilda, 10, youngest victim of the Bondi Beach attack

Sydney paid tribute on Thursday to Matilda, 10, the youngest victim of the antisemitic Hanukkah massacre at Bondi Beach.

Family and friends gathered for an emotional funeral to honor her memory.

A large stuffed bee toy rested on Matilda’s coffin, in homage to her middle name, “Bee.” Additional bee symbols were displayed around the coffin, and bee-shaped stickers were handed out to attendees at the family’s request. The rabbi leading the ceremony said, “Matilda never had the chance to live the life she should have had.”

Matilda’s death has profoundly affected the Jewish community and all of Australia, becoming a symbol of the tragedy’s cruelty. Memorials and solidarity gatherings for the victims’ families continue throughout the city.

Israeli Ambassador to Australia Amir Maimon, who attended the funeral, reflected on the impact in an interview on Israeli radio Kan Reshet Bet:

"This is one of the many burials that have taken place over the past two days. The atmosphere within the community is very difficult, and today we reached a peak. It was extremely sad, there were many tears and a pain that no words can describe, as well as a deep trauma that the community is going through."