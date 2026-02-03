Sydney nurses plead not guilty over viral video threatening Israeli patients

Two Sydney-based nurses have formally pleaded not guilty to charges linked to a controversial video that sparked international outrage last year.

Sarah Abu Lebdeh, 27, and Ahmad Rashad Nadir, 28, are accused of making threats against Israeli patients during a recorded conversation with Israeli influencer Max Veifer in February 2025. The clip quickly went viral, prompting widespread condemnation in Australia and within the global Jewish community, and led to both nurses being suspended from practice nationwide.

At Downing Centre District Court, Judge Stephen Hanley confirmed that both defendants deny the allegations. They face charges under Australian law for using a carriage service to menace, harass, or offend, with Abu Lebdeh also charged with threatening violence against a group.

The trial is scheduled to start on August 31 and is expected to last five days, with a pretrial hearing set for June 1. Nadir’s attorney has flagged plans to challenge the admissibility of the viral video as evidence.

The case highlights the growing legal scrutiny surrounding online content and raises questions about professional conduct, accountability, and the potential consequences of social media posts for healthcare workers.