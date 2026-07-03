Tibetan man dies from self-immolation outside UN headquarters in New York

A man set himself on fire in front of the United Nations headquarters in Manhattan on Thursday evening and later died from his injuries. Officers responding to a 911 call around 6:30 p.m. found the 52-year-old man with severe burns; he was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police said an investigation was ongoing but did not release a motive.

Activists and Tibetan media identified the man as Lobga Rangzen, an Uber driver who had lived in the US for roughly 20 years. Video of the incident showed Rangzen dressed in monastic garb, planting a Tibetan flag on the sidewalk before dousing himself and scattering pieces of paper, one reading "CHINA OUT OF TIBET."

A witness said two UN security officers rushed to extinguish the flames, but that Rangzen's breathing was already faint by the time first responders arrived.

Another Uber driver, Lobsang Paljor, who reportedly knew Rangzen through the local Tibetan community, told local news site amNewYork his friend was "enraged" by Chinese restrictions on Tibetans but had always favored peaceful protest. Reuters says Tencho Gyatso, president of the International Campaign for Tibet, called Rangzen "a tireless advocate for Tibet.”

China has governed Tibet since 1951 and does not recognize the Dalai Lama's government-in-exile; it has not held talks with his representatives since 2010. A UN spokesperson said the incident occurred after the day's meetings had concluded and did not affect UN business.