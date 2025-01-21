Wave of antisemitism in Australia continues as Sydney daycare set on fire

A daycare center in Sydney, Australia, near a Jewish school and synagogue, was set on fire early Tuesday morning, Australian authorities reported, with antisemitic slogans graffitied on the walls around the facility.

The building sustained considerable damage, but there were no reports of injuries in the incident, which occurred around 1:00 am local time.

This is the second antisemitic attack within four days in Sydney, as part of a wave of similar hate crimes targeting the Jewish community in Australia. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the incident as "vicious crime."

Albanese is dealing with elections expected to be held by May, with opposition lawmakers criticizing him as "weak" for not doing enough to prevent hate crimes against Jews.

New South Wales Premier Chris Minns during a press conference called the atttack "completely disgusting." He said that "these bastards will be round up by New South Wales Police."

In response to the wave of anti-Semitism, the Australian police last month set up a task force to investigate threats and violence against the Jewish community.

Last week, four vehicles and the former home of a Jewish community leader in Sydney were vandalized. In addition, in early December, the Adat Israel synagogue in Melbourne was set on fire, forcing worshipers there to flee from the building.