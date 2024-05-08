What the world's democracies can learn from India's massive elections

In the world's largest democracy, which counts over 970 million eligible voters, general elections are no small undertaking.

Spanning over a month-and-a-half, India's parliamentary elections kicked off on April 19, and this Monday marked a significant event in its progress, as the smallest state in the federation, Goa, geared up for the third round of voting.

Results are slated to be announced on June 6 at the end of seven rounds of polling across the nation's 28 states, and authorities are hoping for a 70 percent voter participation rate, meaning 680 million people. Orchestrating such a monumental exercise demands meticulous planning and execution.

Remarkably, in a country often stereotyped for disorder, the electoral machinery operates with impressive efficiency. Months before polling day, citizens were urged to register through various channels, including government advertisements on billboards, television, and social media. In Goa, intense efforts were made to ensure accurate voter registration, with election officials going door-to-door as early as July of last year.

Ramesh Verma, the election commissioner for the state, emphasized the importance of the occasion, framing it as a celebration and festival, and highlighted the pivotal role elections play in shaping the country's destiny.

Anupam Nath / AP

India's commitment to facilitating voter participation is evident in its voter-friendly policies. The law permits voting within a two-kilometer radius of one's residence, and citizens are provided with multiple identification options if they forget or lose their ID

cards. Moreover, the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) simplifies the voting process: alongside each candidate's name, a corresponding symbol representing the parliamentary candidate for the district is displayed. This visual aid eases the voting process, particularly for illiterate individuals. For instance, if a voter intends to support the Congress party, they can select the symbol of an open hand, while

those in favor of the ruling BJP can opt for the lotus flower emblem, streamlining the voting experience.

Shai Yakir / i24NEWS

However, amidst the technological advancements facilitating the voting process, ensuring the integrity of each citizen's vote remains somewhat stuck in the past. To prevent any possibility of double voting, after casting their ballot a voter's finger is marked with a special indelible ink. This ink, resistant to washing for four days, serves as a tangible safeguard against electoral malpractice.

Anupam Nath / AP

Anupam Nath / AP

In conversations with Goa residents who exercised their right to vote, a prevailing sentiment emerged: trust in the electoral process and confidence in the guardianship of the Supreme Court to uphold its integrity. The consensus among voters I spoke with is a firm belief that stringent laws surrounding elections serve as a bulwark against fraudulent practices.

Sahid, a voter awaiting his turn at the polling station, expressed faith in the electoral system, particularly as it operates within Goa's jurisdiction. However, he acknowledged systemic challenges prevalent beyond the state's borders, including issues of corruption and Islamophobia, which cast a shadow over the electoral process elsewhere. Nevertheless, Sahid said he was committed to participating in the democratic exercise every five years, underscoring the enduring spirit of civic engagement despite systemic imperfections.

Anupam Nath / AP

Moreover, there is also a display of social consciousness, and a concerted effort to reach sectors of society that were previously ignored. Certain polling stations in Goa have taken on a distinctive theme: pink. Adorned with pink balloons and walls painted in the same vibrant shade, these polling stations serve a dual purpose: to promote female empowerment and ensure inclusivity in the electoral process. Run exclusively by women, from polling officials to security personnel donning pink uniforms, these stations stand as a symbol of gender equality and societal progress.

Radish Kama, a resident of Goa, told me upon exiting the polling booth that the increasing presence of women in government roles has grown under the Modi government. Kama emphasized the positive impact of women's growing involvement in both the private and public sectors, noting its significance for India's overall development.

Alongside the pink polling stations, there are also green polling stations dedicated to environmental consciousness. These stations serve as platforms to highlight the importance of sustainability, resonating with voters who prioritize environmental issues. Goa also has polling stations run by individuals with disabilities, aimed at enhancing their social engagement and participation in the electoral process.

As dusk settled and the curtains closed on the day of voting, a sobering realization dawned on me: nations like Israel and the United States are suffering a crisis of confidence in their democratic systems. But observing the fervor and trust displayed by ordinary citizens in India, it became evident that there are valuable lessons to be learned. At its core, the essence of democracy lies in empowering citizens to shape their collective destiny. India's model serves as a reminder of this fundamental principle. The very basis of a functioning democracy is the participation of its citizens. And it's the government's responsibility to provide the necessary infrastructure and conditions for meaningful engagement.