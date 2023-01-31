Analysis: Retconning Magneto’s Holocaust survivor origin destroys character

A 'retcon' is a revision of a character's backstory - so should writers retcon X-Men antagonist Magneto?

Many comic book characters have seen “retcons” – a revision of their backstory to fit with changing eras, ensuring that the characters stay “timeless.” X-Men antagonist Magneto, who debuted in 1963, was a child survivor of the Holocaust. That would put him in his 80s today - definitely not a physically fit supervillain in the peak of his prime. Nevertheless, author Chris Claremont in an interview, stated that he “doesn’t recommend a retcon” over the survivor origin story.

With a new mutant Israeli superheroine, Sabra coming soon and mutants such as Wolverine being referenced in recent TV shows such as She-Hulk and Miss Marvel, fans got excited seeing those with the X gene on screen. Then, more recently, the antihero Namor revealed that he’s a mutant in the 2022 "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" sequel. So, we can only expect Magneto to appear before long - since his rival Professor X was already seen in "Dr. Strange: The Multiverse Of Madness," also released last year.

Roy Rochlin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP Chris Claremont during New York Comic Con 2022, New York City, New York.

Magneto’s creator, the late Stan Lee, was Jewish, but he never initially conceived Magneto as Jewish. In fact, he first debuted as a “regular villain” with no deep backstory in 1963 and actually intended for him to be his rival and X-Men founder, Professor X’s brother. However, writer Chris Claremont (despite the name) had a Jewish mother and added the Holocaust backstory in 1981. The Shoah has since been so central to his backstory. The X-Men may not be the most powerful superhero team. Still, they are probably the most diverse, with members from Africa (Storm), Canada (Wolverine), Australia (Bishop) and several other places.

Two decades ago, when the X-Men movie franchise came out, the first scene opens at Auschwitz. A young boy is separated from his family. As he screams, the gates bend, and his mutant power of magnetism manifest. The movie then flashes forward into the modern era. He survives and becomes the anti-hero Magneto.

Magneto’s real name was initially Erik Lensherr. In 2008, it was retconned to Max Eisenhardt by author Greg Pak. In 2005, Avi Arad, former director of Marvel Comics, told The Jerusalem Post that Magneto had parallels with the Zionists Menachem Begin, Ze'ev Jabotinsky, and Meir Kahane. But, Claremont insists that, in his mind, former Israeli prime minister Begin was the inspiration. He also intended for Magneto to take over the X-Men team like Begin and the right-wing Jews took over Israel from its left-wing founders of the 1970s.

Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP Madame Tussauds New York pays tribute to comic legend Stan Lee with new wax figure in New York City, United States.

The 2000s X-Men Evolution cartoon shows Wolverine and Captain America saving a young Magneto from a concentration camp. His powers emerge when he protects his rescuers from incoming Nazi missiles. An elderly Magneto later tells Wolverine (whose healing factor slows down his aging process), “There was a small boy in Poland that owes you that much.” In the 2011 film X-Men First Class (portrayed by Michael Fassbender), he is seen speaking to his mother in German rather than Yiddish.

Yes, they could de-age, clone or add slow aging to his mutant powers - other characters that were adults in World War II and are still at their primes in the present day, such as Captain America and Wolverine, possess the latter trait!

What we can be sure of: Any retcon changing the iconic backstory will inevitably witness backlash, just as we do when they change a costume, accent or ethnicity in any live-action adaptations.

Roy Rochlin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP A Captain America cosplayer poses during New York Comic Con 2022 in New York City, United States.

Group CEO of Dubai-based Speedy Comics Group, Rashid AL Farooq, says, “I think the best thing is always to stay true to the origin story like it was in the comics. We, old-school comic lovers, appreciate it when movies try to stick to the original.”

So, while different writers and directors have had their spin on Magneto over the years, the Holocaust survivor backstory has defined the X-Men anti-hero for over four decades and will require much creativity on the director’s part to showcase this in a new film series if he makes an MCU appearance.