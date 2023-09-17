'Anti-establishment' UK comedian accused of sexual assaults

Russell Brand staunchly denies media allegations

Comedian and actor Russell Brand faces allegations of rape, sexual assaults, and emotional abuse spanning seven years at the peak of his fame.

These accusations emerged from a joint investigation by the Sunday Times, the Times, and Channel 4's Dispatches.

Four women have come forward, detailing instances of sexual assault occurring between 2006 and 2013.

Russell Brand vehemently denied these allegations in a recorded video in X (formerly known as Twitter) asserting that his relationships were " always consensual."

Known internationally as the former husband of pop star Katy Perry, Brand began his career as a stand-up comedian in the early 2000s. In recent years he has established himself as an outspoken podcaster, whose controversial positions included questioning the efficacity of the Covid vaccine and the reasons for western powers' support for Ukraine in its fight against Russian invasion.