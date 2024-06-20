Hollywood screen legend Donald Sutherland dies at 88

Donald Sutherland, a countercultural icon and the Emmy and Golden Globe-winning Canadian actor, died on Thursday in Miami after a long illness at the age of 88, confirmed Creative Artists Agency (CAA).

Sutherland enjoyed a wide-ranging career in films including 'The Dirty Dozen,' 'MASH,' 'Klute,' 'Don’t Look Now,' 'Ordinary People' and 'Without Limits.' He also performed the supporting role as the evil President Snow in 'The Hunger Games' franchise. He most recently appeared as Judge Parker on the series 'Lawmen: Bass Reeves' and 'Swimming With Sharks' in 2022.

His son, Kiefer Sutherland, wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away. I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film."

"Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that. A life well lived."