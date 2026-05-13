Israel qualifies for Eurovision 2026 final despite anti-Israeli slogans

Israel will compete in the Eurovision 2026 grand final after Noam Bettan qualified Tuesday from the first semifinal at the Wiener Stadthalle in Vienna, completing his performance despite anti-Israeli slogans being heard during the live broadcast.

Bettan performed "Michelle," a multilingual song sung in French, Hebrew, and English, in a tense atmosphere. "Stop the genocide" slogans were audible during the broadcast, and, according to the Austrian newspaper Osterreich, two people disrupting the show were physically removed from the venue by security guards.

The Israeli singer completed his performance without visible disruption. "I didn't let the boos bother me; I focused on the Israeli flags," Bettan said as he left the stage, according to Israeli public broadcaster Kan. The singer had spent several weeks preparing for the possibility of a hostile reception.

Tuesday's result was determined by a combination of national jury votes and public votes from participating countries. Full voting details will not be published until after the grand final on Saturday.

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Israel's participation in Eurovision has been contested by several activist groups across Europe, and anti-Israeli demonstrations were held in Vienna ahead of the semi-final, with larger protests expected before Saturday's final. Bettan will now attempt to convert his qualification into a strong result at the grand final, in a contest where political tensions have once again overshadowed the music.